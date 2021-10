Blitz 16 Player of the Week: K'Swaya Moffett

Raymond Rangers senior running back K'Swaya Moffett is the Blitz 16 Patty Peck Honda Player of the Week after leading the Rangers with 224 total yards of offense and 4 touchdowns.

The Rangers extended their win streak to 5 games with their win over Lanier powered by Moffett.

Congrats to K'Swaya Moffett.