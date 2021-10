Nora Fatehi, Kaqueline Fernandes summoned by ED for probe in money laundering case | Oneindia News

Actors Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case; Congress leader Randeep Surjewala today slammed the Centre over its "unilateral" decision to increase BSF jurisdiction in Punjab; Maharashtra government upgraded the security detail of minister Nawab Malik after threat calls.

