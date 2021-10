Eagle eye 10/8 GMT 1

NEVERTHELESS, SHOWERS ANDSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE SUNDAYOVERNIGHT INTO MONDAY AS THISFRONT MOVES THROUGH.

SINCEIT'S A PACIFIC FRONT, WE WON'TSEE A BIG COOL- DOWN FROM IT.AS HIG WHSILL ONLY FALL INTOTHE 80S.

ANOTHER PACIFIC FRONTIS SET TO ARRIVE BY THE MIDDLEOF THE WEEK WHICH WILL ALSOBRING THE POTEIANTL FORSHOWERS AND STORMS. RIGHT NOW,THE BEST DYNAMICS LOOK TO ONCEAGAIN MISS US TO THE NORTH,BUT IT WILL BE SOMETHING WEWILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR.LET'S GET A CHECK NOW ONOU YWEATHER WITH METEOROLOGISTJOSH JOHNS.WE'VE BEEN BLESSED WITHFALL-LIKE WEATHER LATELY, BUTCHANGES ARE GOING TO BUILDINTO THE WEEKEND.

SOUTH WINDSWILL START TO KICK UP TODAYBRINGING BACK SOME OF THATMUGGY, GULF AIR INTO THEWEEKEND.

THAT WILL BRING AWARMING TREND AS WELL AS HIGHSWILL CLIMB INTO THE LOW 90SFOR THE WEEKEND.

SATURDAYLOOKS Y,DR BUT HEADING INTOSUNDAY, WE WILL BE WATCHING APACIFIC COLD FRONT WORK INFROM