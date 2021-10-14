COVID-19 Deaths and Hospitalizations Expected to Decline Over Next Month

According to forecasts recently published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), America can expect a steady decline in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in the next four weeks.

The CDC predicts that up to 10,100 new hospitalizations are likely to be reported by November 5.

Data from U.S. Health and Human Services shows there were 64,332 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of October 12.

Per the American Academy of Pediatrics, 148,222 cases of COVID-19 in children were reported the week ending October 7.

In that week, children represented nearly a quarter of all infections.

In the last seven days, an average of 87,676 cases of COVID-19 were reported.

Around 56.5% of Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Healthcare officials agree that vaccines remain our best ally in fighting the pandemic.

We need the overwhelming proportion of those unvaccinated people to be vaccinated and then we can be quite confident that if we can do that, you will not see a resurgence, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, via statement.

New analysis published by the Kaiser Family Foundation suggests that 90,000 deaths could have been prevented by widespread vaccination in the last three months