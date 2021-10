Reba McEntire Makes Her Return to Country Airplay Chart With Dolly Parton Collab | Billboard News

Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton's "Does He Love You" debuts at No.

49 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart (dated Oct.

16) with 1.1 million audience impressions through Oct.

10, according to MRC Data, after it was sent to radio Oct.

8.