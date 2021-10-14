Nokia Re-Releases Its Classic ‘Brick’ Phone for 20th Anniversary

Nokia Re-Releases Its Classic ‘Brick’ Phone , for 20th Anniversary.

Nokia Re-Releases Its Classic ‘Brick’ Phone , for 20th Anniversary.

The Nokia 6310 was first launched in 2001 and updated in 2002 as the 6310i.

It was discontinued in 2005.

The new version includes a 2.8-inch screen with 320x240 pixel definition.

We recently launched the new Nokia XR20, a life-proof smartphone that in my eyes, is a modern day Nokia 3310 in a smartphone and now the Nokia 6310 is back and better than ever, Adam Ferguson, Head of Product Marketing at HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, via statement.

We recently launched the new Nokia XR20, a life-proof smartphone that in my eyes, is a modern day Nokia 3310 in a smartphone and now the Nokia 6310 is back and better than ever, Adam Ferguson, Head of Product Marketing at HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, via statement.

Plus, [it has] a host of classic features you know and love: a wireless FM radio, an impressive battery that can go weeks between charges, and let's not forget the classic Snake, Via website description.

Plus, [it has] a host of classic features you know and love: a wireless FM radio, an impressive battery that can go weeks between charges, and let's not forget the classic Snake, Via website description.

The phone comes in black, yellow and dark green.

16MB of RAM, 8MB of internal storage and dual Sim capability are available.

.

The Nokia 6310 is the familiar phone, for the modern world, Via website description