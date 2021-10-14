George Clooney And Ben Affleck Team Up In Trailer For ‘The Tender Bar’
The first trailer for “The Tender Bar” starring George Clooney and Ben Affleck is finally here.

The coming-of-age drama tells the story of a young boy growing up on Long Island, who seeks out father figures at his Uncle Charlie’s (Affleck) bar.