5 of the Worst Halloween Candies for Your Teeth

Halloween and candy go hand in hand.

But there are some treats that will require some extra brushing, flossing and use of mouth wash.

NYC Smile Design's Dr. Ramin Tabib says the worst ones stay on your teeth for a while.

The worst candies are the ones that linger around or the ones that are in contact with teeth for a long time and constantly bathe the teeth with sugar and feed the cavity causing bacteria, Dr. Ramin Tabib.

1.

Butterfinger.

2.

Gummy worms. 3.

Laffy Taffy.

4.

Caramel chews.

5.

Sour Patch Kids.

What candies are better for your teeth?.

Dr. Tabib adds that candy made with dark chocolate or the sweetener Stevia can be considered.

Dark chocolate limits sugar's bad effects, while candy with Stevia will not bolster cavities