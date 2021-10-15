Dow Movers: MSFT, V

In early trading on Friday, shares of Visa topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.3%.

In early trading on Friday, shares of Visa topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.3%.

Year to date, Visa registers a 5.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 0.5%.

Microsoft Corporation is showing a gain of 35.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cisco Systems, trading down 0.2%, and American Express, trading up 1.9% on the day.