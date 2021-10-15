S&P 500 Movers: IP, JBHT In early trading on Friday, shares of J. .

Hunt Transport Services, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.4%.

Hunt Transport Services registers a 35.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is International Paper, trading down 3.0%.

International Paper is showing a gain of 14.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Packaging Corp of America, trading down 2.5%, and Wells Fargo, trading up 3.6% on the day.