Afghanistan: Over 35 killed in suicide attack on Shi'ite mosque in Kandahar

IS is suspected of carrying out the attack on the Fatimiya mosque in southern Afghanistan, which comes a week after another deadly attack in the north.
IS is suspected of carrying out the attack on the Fatimiya mosque in southern Afghanistan, which comes a week after another deadly attack in the north.
IS is suspected of carrying out the attack on the Fatimiya mosque in southern Afghanistan, which comes a week after another deadly..
The attack, reportedly by four suicide bombers, took place during Friday prayers in the southern Afghan city. It is the second in a..