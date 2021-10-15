Lance Bass Is Now the Proud Father of Twins

Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, took to Instagram on Oct.

14 to announce the birth of their son and daughter.

Bass is a former member of the boy band *NSYNC.

Turchin is an acclaimed actor and visual media artist.

The happy couple says the twins' names are Violet and Alexander.

The baby dragons have arrived!!

I can not express how much love I feel right now.

Thank you for all the kind wishes.

It meant a lot.

Now, how do you change a diaper??!

Ahhhhhhhh!, Lance Bass, via Instagram.

Turchin also took to social media to share his joy with adoring fans.

Introducing the newest members of the Turchin-Bass household: Violet Betty and Alexander James!!!!

They're pure perfection and yes that includes the dozens of poops we've already dealt with.

Our hearts our full!!!

Thank you everyone for the well wishes.

, Michael Turchin, via Instagram.

Bass and Turchin have been married since 2014.

The couple announced that they were expecting in June.

The twins were carried to term by a surrogate.

Many adoring fans took to the couple's social media accounts to send their congratulations.

Actor Jerry O'Connell, who is a father to twins, also congratulated the couple.

Congrats!

You're gonna be a great dad!!!!

As far as getting a good-nights-sleep... You can say: 'Bye-Bye-Bye.', Jerry O'Connell, via Instagram