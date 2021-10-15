‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Noah Reid to Replace Armie Hammer in Broadway’s ‘The Minutes’ | THR News

The role marks Reid's Broadway debut and follows Hammer's decision to withdraw from the production following sexual harassment allegations and an LAPD investigation.
The role marks Reid's Broadway debut and follows Hammer's decision to withdraw from the production following sexual harassment allegations and an LAPD investigation.
Schitt's Creek star Noah Reid is set to make his Broadway debut. Producers say the Toronto actor and musician, who played Patrick..
Noah Reid is taking on a new role. Deadline reports that the Schitt’s Creek actor will make his Broadway debut in Tracy Letts‘..