Lourdes Leon on Growing Up With Mom Madonna: ‘List of Things I Wasn’t Allowed to Do is Never-Ending’ | Billboard News

Madonna's eldest, Lourdes Leon, sat down with longtime family friend actress Debi Mazar to talk about growing up with Madge in the new issue of 'Interview' magazine, in which Lourdes dove into her mom's famously strict child-rearing tactics and explained why she'll defend her madre until the ends of the Earth.