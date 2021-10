The Flash with Ezra Miller | Official "Fandome" Teaser Trailer

Check out the official "Fandome" teaser trailer for the DC Films superhero movie The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti.

It stars Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle, Kiersey Clemons, Maribel Verdú and Ron Livingston.

The Flash Release Date: November 4, 2022