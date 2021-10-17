Buttigieg: 'I'm not going to apologize to Tucker Carlson'

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg responds to right-wing criticism over his parental leave during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson mocked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for taking paternity leave to care for his newborn..
"But what is really strange is that, you know, this is from a side of the aisle that used to claim the mantle of being pro-family."