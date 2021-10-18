I'm Growing The World's Biggest Afro | HOOKED ON THE LOOK

SIMONE Williams, from Brooklyn, New York loves her incredible afro - which has a circumference of 4ft 10" - and she has no intention of cutting it anytime soon.

Winning a Guinness World Record for the World’s Largest Afro in February 2020 was a huge moment for Simone.

“When I won the world record I shed a few tears, I had my head in my hands like, 'this can’t be real!'

It was such a good feeling.” However in March of 2021 the previous record holder reapplied and won the title again.

Simone is still continuing on her hair growing journey and one day hopes to apply for the record again.

She told Truly: “I will attempt the record again and make my Grandma really proud for the second time.” Over the years Simone has had a lot of different hairstyles but fell in love with the natural afro look and told Truly that her daily hair routine takes only 10 minutes.

She continued: “People think my afro requires a lot of time but really I’m a low maintenance natural, it only takes me about 10 minutes to get ready in the morning.” For Simone her natural hair is massively linked to her self esteem and well being, telling Truly: “I love my afro it’s a huge part of who I am.

It makes me feel strong.

It makes me feel empowered.

I feel so confident when I have my hair this length.” https://www.instagram.com/simonerellbess/?hl=en