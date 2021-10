Southend residents welcome city status announcement

Residents of Southend welcome the decision to grant city status to their town shortly after the announcement was made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons.

It follows the fatal stabbing of local MP Sir David Amess, described by locals as “Mr Southend”, who campaigned tirelessly for the move.

Report by Blairm.

