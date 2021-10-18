Tips for First-Time Apartment Renters

Food52 spoke with real estate pros to help people get the most out of their next rental apartment.

.

Here's what they suggest:.

1.

Get a head start.

Scope out potential neighborhoods or buildings.

.

Figure out your finances, including the price range of the apartment you want and can afford.

Contact local realtors to let them know what you are looking for and when you want to move.

2.

Watch out for scams. Be wary of listings from 'non-official' real estate sites or prices that seem too good to be true.

.

Ads for apartments that don't have pictures can be a warning sign.

Bad communication with potential landlords or property management should also prompt caution.

.

3.

Ask the right questions.

Good questions include: Why did the previous tenants move out?.

Are pets allowed?

.

Is there an income or credit score minimum to live here?

.

