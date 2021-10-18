Lamar Jackson Has Most Wins of Any QB Under 25

Lamar Jackson Has Most Wins , of Any QB Under 25.

According to the NFL, the Ravens quarterback has now won 35 games.

That breaks Dan Marino's record, which was set in the 80s.

Jackson turns 25 on January 7, which means he could push his win count as high as 45 if the Ravens play 10 more games before then.

With an impending bye after Week Seven's match against the Bengals, .

Experts say the team and QB must prioritize getting him paid.

Some say he should ask for the Josh Allen deal.

And if the Ravens refuse, he should bow out of Week Nine.

And if the Ravens refuse, he should bow out of Week Nine