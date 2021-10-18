'Steele Dossier' Spy Says Trump Is Still a Threat

In a recent interview, former British agent Christopher Steele spoke about his controversial "Steele dossier," a report originally published in 2016.

The report implied many serious allegations for then-president-elect Donald Trump.

Supporters of Trump widely considered the dossier "fake news." .

I stand by the work we did, the sources that we had, and the professionalism which we applied to it, Christopher Steele, retired British spy, via interview with ABC.

The claims laid out in the report drew widespread skepticism from both sides of the political aisle.

Everyone with whom the dossier was shared sent reporters out, tried to confirm the basic allegations within it.

And it never got any traction because no one could nail anything in it down, Barry Meier, author, critic, via interview with ABC News.

The report alleged that members of Trump's campaign had shared political content produced by the Russian government.

It also implied of numerous relationships between Trump campaign officials and those within the Russian government.

The Mueller report, published in 2019, confirmed many of these allegations.

The retired spy believes that if Donald Trump remains active in politics, more evidence of his report's claims will come to light.

I don't think this books is finished... By a long shot, Christopher Steele, retired British spy, via interview with ABC