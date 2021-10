The Lost Daughter Movie (2021) - Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson

The Lost Daughter Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: A woman's quiet seaside vacation takes an unsettling turn when her fixation on a young mother staying at a nearby villa awakens memories from her past.

Based on the novel by Elena Ferrante.

Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal starring Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard, Dagmara Dominczyk, Paul Mescal release date December 31, 2021 (in select theaters and on Netflix)