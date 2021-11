The Lost Daughter on Netflix with Olivia Colman | Official Trailer

Here's the official trailer for the Netflix drama movie The Lost Daughter, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal.

It stars Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Peter Sarsgaard, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Paul Mescal and Ed Harris.

The Lost Daughter Release Date: December 31, 2021 on Netflix