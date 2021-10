Poonch locals asked to stay indoors as Army intensifies operation against terrorists | Oneindia News

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced to reserve 40% party tickets for women for the 2022 Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh; The army appealed to the locals of Poonch to return to their homes on Tuesday evening as forces began preparations to intensify their operation against militants.

