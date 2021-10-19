Ben Affleck, Matt Damon & Director Nicole Holofcener Break Down 'The Last Duel' Script
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon & Director Nicole Holofcener Break Down 'The Last Duel' Script

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and writer-director Nicole Holofcener take us through the script they wrote for 'The Last Duel.’ Line by line, they explain their writing processes from first to final draft.

"The Last Duel" releases October 15.