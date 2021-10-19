Washington State Football Coach Loses Job After Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine

Washington State University is parting ways with head coach Nick Rolovich.

CNN reports four of the universities' assistant coaches will be losing their jobs as well.

The coaches were steadfast in their anti-vaccine approach, and it has cost them employment.

Due to the requirements set forth in Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Proclamation 21-14.1, Nick Rolovich is no longer able to fulfill the duties as the football head coach at Washington State , Washington State Athletic Department, via press release.

Jake Dickert, the defensive coordinator, will fill in as interim head coach.

This is a disheartening day for our football program... Our priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of the young men on our team.

, Pat Chun, Director of Athletics Washington State University, via statement.

In a social media post from July, Rolovich made his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine clear.

While I have made my own decision..

I respect that every individual -- including our coaches, staff and student-athletes -- can make his or her own decision regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, Nick Rolovich, former head coach, Washington State University, via Twitter.

Rolovich coached the team to 1-3 record during a pandemic shortened season.

With a salary of $3.2 million per year, Rolovich is the highest-paid employee in the state of Washington