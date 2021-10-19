JoJo Siwa And Jenna Johnson Land First Perfect Score Of The Season On ‘DWTS'

JoJo Siwa is flying high after Monday night’s “Dancing With The Stars".
The “Dance Moms” alum and her partner secured a perfect score thanks to their "Grease"-inspired routine before the night ended in a shocking elimination.
After receiving the first perfect score of the season on "Dancing With The Stars", JoJo Siwa opens up about the sisterly trust she..
JoJo Siwa is the first female celebrity to be paired with a female pro dancer