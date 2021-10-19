JoJo Siwa And Jenna Johnson Land First Perfect Score Of The Season On ‘DWTS'
JoJo Siwa is flying high after Monday night’s “Dancing With The Stars".

The “Dance Moms” alum and her partner secured a perfect score thanks to their "Grease"-inspired routine before the night ended in a shocking elimination.