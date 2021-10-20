DC's Stargirl S02E12 Summer School

DC's Stargirl 2x12 "Summer School: Chapter Twelve" Season 2 Episode 12 Promo Trailer HD - THE GREATER GOOD — With the looming threat of Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) hanging over them, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) seeks help from the unlikeliest of places.

Meanwhile, Mike’s (Trae Romano) search to find Thunderbolt leads him straight to his friend Jakeem (guest star Alkoya Brunson), and Pat (Luke Wilson) goes to extreme lengths to protect Rick (Cameron Gellman).

Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington and Amy Smart also star.

Greg Beeman directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson (212).

Original airdate 10/26/2021.