Cowboy Bebop Season 1

Cowboy Bebop Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Based on the beloved anime series, COWBOY BEBOP is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka "cowboys," all trying to outrun the past.

As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system's most dangerous criminals -- for the right price.

But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.

Starring John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Elena Satine, Alex Hassell, Rachel House, Geoff Stults, Mason Alexander Park, Adrienne Barbeau, Jan Uddin, Tamara Tunie release date November 19, 2021 (on Netflix)