Nasdaq 100 Movers: ASML, PTON

Year to date, Peloton Interactive has lost about 39.0% of its value.

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Peloton Interactive topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.0%.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is ASML Holding, trading down 3.8%.

ASML Holding is showing a gain of 58.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Netflix, trading down 2.7%, and Pinduoduo, trading up 3.4% on the day.