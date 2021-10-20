Polish PM Accuses EU of Blackmail, Rejects 'Language of Threats'

Polish PM , Accuses EU of Blackmail, Rejects 'Language of Threats'.

The BBC reports that Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused the EU of blackmail in a heated debate in the European Parliament.

The BBC reports that Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused the EU of blackmail in a heated debate in the European Parliament.

The accusation was directed toward European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen over the rule of law.

The accusation was directed toward European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen over the rule of law.

According to the BBC, the clash follows a ruling by a top Polish court that rejected key aspects of EU law.

According to the BBC, the clash follows a ruling by a top Polish court that rejected key aspects of EU law.

Von der Leyen said she would take action to prevent Poland from undermining the values of the European Union.

In response, Morawiecki reportedly rejected the council's, "language of threats.".

The prime minister went on to accuse the EU of overstepping its powers.

According to the BBC, Poland's right-wing government has increasingly opposed the EU on issues ranging from LGBTQ+ rights to judicial independence.

According to the BBC, Poland's right-wing government has increasingly opposed the EU on issues ranging from LGBTQ+ rights to judicial independence.

The latest clash comes after a controversial ruling by Poland's Constitutional Tribunal.

The latest clash comes after a controversial ruling by Poland's Constitutional Tribunal.

The ruling rejects the core principle that EU law has precedent over national legislation.

This ruling calls into question the foundations of the European Union.

It is a direct challenge to the unity of the European legal order, Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission chief, via BBC.

The BBC points out that this is the first time an EU member state's leader has questioned EU policies in a national constitutional court