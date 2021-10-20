Cuts Like Wood? Researchers Create Wooden Knife 3 Times Sharper Than Average Steel Knife!

Hmm that’s a funny-looking metal knife, well would it surprise you that this knife is actually WOODEN?!
Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.
Hmm that’s a funny-looking metal knife, well would it surprise you that this knife is actually WOODEN?!
Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.
Researchers have hardened wood and fashioned a knife out of it. It's three times sharper than steel and can slice through steak,..
The sharpest knives available are made of either steel or ceramic, both of which are human-made materials that must be forged in..