Facebook To Reportedly Change Name As Focus Shifts to ‘Metaverse’

According to The Verge, the social media giant is rebranding and changing its company name to encompass its metaverse goals as soon as next week.

The metaverse is Mark Zuckerberg's vision for a virtual world, accessed by millions.

While the name change is reportedly being kept a closely-guarded secret for the time being, it's possible it may be connected to Facebook's unreleased social virtual reality world, Horizon Worlds.

It's likely that the company's products, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus, .

Will retain their branding but be under a new parent company name.

Recently, Facebook also announced it would be hiring 10,000 "high-skilled" workers in the EU over the next five years to work on developing the metaverse.

Critics worry that the metaverse, which Zuckerberg says will not be owned or operated by a sole entity, .

Will grant Facebook even more access to our privacy than it already has