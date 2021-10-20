Dr. Rachel Levine Becomes First Openly Transgender Four-Star Admiral

On Oct.

19, history was made as Assistant Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine became the first openly transgender four-star officer in any of the nation's uniformed services.

She is now the highest-ranking official in the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps (PHSCC).

This is a momentous occasion and I am pleased to take this role for the impact I can make, and for the historic nature of what it symbolizes.

Dr. Rachel Levine, via statement.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra celebrated the achievement.

I'm so grateful to work alongside a kind, principled leader like Admiral Levine.

Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General, via CBS.

This is a proud moment for us at HHS.

This is a proud moment for us at HHS. Admiral Levine, a highly accomplished pediatrician...is a cherished and critical partner in our work to build a healthier America, Xavier Becerra, HHS Secretary, via statement.

Before joining the Department of Health and Human Services, Dr. Levine led Pennsylvania's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She has also received praise for her work in battling the ongoing opioid crisis.

Additionally, the doctor has championed efforts to gain health equity for the LGBTQ+ community.

