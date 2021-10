Wednesday 9 p.m. COVID-19 Update

MAJOR NEWS ON COVID-19 VACNESCITONIGHT.THE FDA HAS NOW AUTHORIZEDBOOSTER DOSES OF MODERNAND AJOHNSON & JOHNSON VACCINES.THE MODERNA BOOSTER ISAUTHORIED FOR OSTHE 65 ANDOLDER PLUS ANY ADULT AT HIGHRISK OF SEVERE COVID OR GHHIEXPOSURE TO COD.THE FDA ALSO APPROVED MIXINGSHOTS AND BOOSTERS.THE CDC’S VACCINE ADVISORS WILLMEET TOMORROW TO DECIDE WHETHERTO RECOMMEND THE FDAAUTHORIZATIOON TUESDAY, FDADA VISERS WILLCONSIDER PFIZER’S REQUEST TOAUTHORIZE ITS VACCINE FORCHILDREN AGES 5 TO ELEVEN.THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HASALREADY BOUGHT ENOUGH VACCINESTO COVER 28 MILLION CHILDREN INTHAT AGE GRO.THE VACCINES WILL BE AVAILABLEAT MORE THAN 25,000 DOCT'SOROFFICES, PHARMACIES, COMMUNITYHEALTH CENTERS AND EVEN SCHOOLS.