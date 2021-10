Cheney calls out Banks for falsely signing letter as ranking committee member

Rep.

Jim Banks lamented on the House floor that House Speaker Pelosi prevented him from serving on the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, and yet Banks sent a letter to at least one government agency falsely claiming that he is ranking member of the committee in his signature.

Fellow Republican Liz Cheney called Banks out for his actions as the House began debate on the criminal contempt referral of Steve Bannon for evading a subpoena.