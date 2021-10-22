APPS Movie

APPS Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Five stories where an APP will open the doors to mystery and horror.

A young woman, in the hands of a group of perverts, belonging to a sinister network dedicated to the sinister online transmission.

A voyeur, who will discover that his neighbors hide dark secrets that he wishes he had never heard.

A young woman on a mysterious dating app.

A group of friends on their way to a beautiful cabin, will fall into the hands of a sinister occult sect that hides behind this business.

A little boy, used by his father to make dating online, will discover an enormous power to defend himself.