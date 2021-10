Covid-19: India reports 15,786 cases | PM pitches 'Make in India' day after vaccine century

India reported 15,786 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

Addressing the nation on Friday, a day after what is being called the vaccine century feat, PM Modi said "India's vaccine campaign is a living example of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas".

