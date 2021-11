India Sweets and Spices Movie

India Sweets and Spices Movie Trailer HD - US Release Date: November 19, 2021 Starring: Sophia Ali, Rish Shah, Manisha Koirala Directed By: Geeta Malik Synopsis: When college freshman Alia returns home for the summer, she discovers secrets and lies in her parents' past that make her question everything she thought she knew about her family.