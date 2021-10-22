What is a prop gun? This film industry firearms expert explains

Film crew member Halyna Hutchins was killed after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on the set of the movie “Rust” in New Mexico.
Ben Simmons, a fire arms instructor for actors, explains what prop guns are.
Cinematographer and writer Jim Hemphill joins CNN Newsroom to talk about Halyna Hutchins. Hutchins was fatally shot by a prop gun..