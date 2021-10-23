Cincinnati's bid for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Despite the rain, soccer fans turned out — showing off their authenticity and pride in Cincinnati in hopes of seeing the world's greatest players in five years.
Breaking down how Cincinnati would be able to host a 2026 World Cup game if chosen as a host city.
Members of FIFA toured Cincinnati to determine whether they are the best fit to host some of the World Cup matches in 2026