Tucson Wild West stunt show owner talks on set gun safety after Alec Baldwin shooting

ARE NO STRANGER TO WESTERNS...AND RE-ENACTING GUNFIGHTS OFTHE OLD WEST.

TONIGHT WE GOT ACLOSER LOOK AT HOW ACTORS INONE SHOW KEEP THEMSELVESSAFE-- WHILE USING PROP GUNSON THE JOB.

NINE ON YOURSIDE'S RYAN FISH SHOWS US HOW.JERRY WOODS NOT ONLY OWNS THE'PISTOLEROS WILD WEST SHOW' ATTRAIL DUST TOWN IN TUCSON&HE'S BEEN ACTING IN IT FORMORE THAN 20 YEARS.

HE KNOWSTHE RISKS INLVVOED INRE-CREATING WILD WESTGUNFIGHTS FOR A LIVE AUDIENCE."WE TRY TO IMPRESS UPONEVERYONE WHO WORKS FOR US THATTHE GUNS THAT WE USE CANKILL." THAT'S BECAUSEVE EN THE'BLANK ROUNDS' USED HERE REFIPROJECTILES LIKE UNBURNTPOWDER OR WADDING.

"AND ATCLOSE RANGE, THEY CAN DOSIGNIFICANT DAMAGE.

AT POINTBLANK RANGE, THEY CAN KILL."BEFORE EACH SHOW THE ACTORSSIGN OUT A GUN AND ADESIGNATED CREW MEMBER WATCHESTHOSE GUNS ON SET.

THE ACTORSHERE HOLD A VARIETY OF FAKEGUNS& BUT THE ONES ACTUALLYFIRING ARE (REAL GUNS."THEY'RE EASIER TO MAINTAINTHAN BLANK-FIRING ONLY GUNS.BLANK-FINGRI GUNS CAN BEDANGEROUS TOO IF USEDIMPROPERLY." WOODS SAYS THEREAL GUNS CARRY LESS RISK OF ADANGEROUS MALFUNCTION.

ACTORSCLOSELY CHECK THE GUN ANDAMMUNITION BEFORE EACH SHOW.ONCE THE SHOW STARTS& "WENEVER POINT THEM AT EACHOTHER.

WE NEVER POINT THEMEVER AT THE AUDIENCE& WEOFF-SHOOT WHEN WE SHOOT THEM,OK?

SO THAT MEANS THAT I NEVERACTUALLY DIRECTLY POINT IT ATYOU.

I POINT IT LIKE 15 OR 20DEGREES OFF." ACCIDENTS DOHAPPEN.

IN 2015 AN ACTOR IN AGUNFIGHT RE- ENACTMENT INTOMBSTONE ACCIDENTALLY FIREDLIVE ROUNDS INSTEAD OF BLANKSINJURING ANOTHER ACTOR.

WOODSKNOWINS CIDENTS LIKE THAT ORTHE TRAGEDY IN NEW MXIECOINVOLVING ACTOR ALEC BALDWINARE RARE BUT POSSIBLE.

"YOUCAN'T OVERTHINK IT BECAUSETHEN YOU CAN'T DO YOUR JOB.

SOYOU JUST FALL BACK ON YOURTRAINING.

YOUR TRAINING ANDYOUR MUSCLE MEMORIES BY ROTE."RYAN FISH KGUN NINE ON YOURDSIE.DEATHS ON MOVIE SETS AREUNCOMMON -- BUT THE