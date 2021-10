Namaz disrupted at Gurgaon Sector 12, residents say 'outsiders' not allowed | Oneindia News

Sector 12 A chowk in Gurgaon became the latest flashpoint of protests against public namaz on Friday.

At least 30 protesters, including those affiliated with Bajrang Dal, disrupted Friday prayers at the site by chanting religious slogans.

