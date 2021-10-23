J&K receives heavy rain and snowfall; IMD issues alert for next two days | Watch | Oneindia News

Jammu and Kashmir has been receiving heavy rain since last night, while snowfall also started in the upper reaches of the valley.
IMD has issued a high alert for today and tomorrow.
#J&K #J&KSnowfall #IMD
Jammu and Kashmir has been receiving heavy rain since last night, while snowfall also started in the upper reaches of the valley.
IMD has issued a high alert for today and tomorrow.
#J&K #J&KSnowfall #IMD
Grab your magnifying glass and get ready to investigate as Mashable uncovers Big/Little Mysteries.
..