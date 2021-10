J&K encounter: A soldier & 2 cops are injured after terrorists open fire in Poonch | Oneindia News

Two policemen and a soldier have been injured in the gunbattle between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Officials said that a jailed terrorist from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Zia Mustafa was also injured in the firing.

