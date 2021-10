Las Vegas small business impacted by supply chain disruptions

Times.

.EARLY HOLIDAY WORRIESEMPTY STORE SHELVES ANDSHIPPING DELAYS ARE CAUSINGCONCERN FOR SHOPPERS WHO AREGETTING A HEAD START--- TRYINGTO FIND THE RIGHTIF GT.LOCAL REILTAERS ARESTRUGGLING TO MEET THE DEMANDWITH THE PEAK HOLIDAY SHOPPINGSEASON JUST WEEKS AWAY.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTERABEL GARCIA JOINS US FROM THENEWSROOM AND HE SPOKE TO A LOCALBUSINESS OWNER WHO IS STRUGGLINGTO MEET THE DEMAND.

ABEL?GOOD MORNING,THE OWNER OF A STOREINSIDE THE BOULEVARD MALL TELLSME IT NORMALLY TAKES 2 TO5WEEKS TO BE ABLE TO RESTOCK HISITEMS, HE SAYS NOW HE ISEXPECTING IT TO TAKE UP TO THREEMONTHS.UNSURE IF HE WILL HAVEENOUGH INVENTORY THIS HOLIDAYSEASON.A SUPPLY CHAIN CRISIS.RESULTING IN DELAYED SHIPMENTSFOR STORE OWNER JAVED IQBAL.HE CONTACTED ALL HIS SUPPLISERTO MAKE SURE HE HAS ENOUGHPRODUCTS BEFORE THE HOLIDAYSEASON."It is very frustrating when Iwas talking to my supplier,asking him where are my boxes?Where is myhi spment?

ABEL?GOOD MORNING,THE OWNER OF A STOREINSIDE THE BOULEVARD MALL TELLSME IT NORMALLY TAKES 2 TO5WEEKS TO BE ABLE TO RESTOCK HISITEMS, HE SAYS NOW HE ISEXPECTING IT TO TAKE UP TO THREEMONTHS.UNSURE IF HE WILL HAVEENOUGH INVENTORY THIS HOLIDAYSEASON.A SUPPLY CHAIN CRISIS.RESULTING IN DELAYED SHIPMENTSFOR STORE OWNER JAVED IQBAL.HE CONTACTED ALL HIS SUPPLISERTO MAKE SURE HE HAS ENOUGHPRODUCTS BEFORE THE HOLIDAYSEASON."It is very frustrating when Iwas talking to my supplier,asking him where are my boxes?Where is myhi spment?And theywere saying we have alreadyshipped it, we don't know, it isin the middle of somewhere."DISRUPTIONS RELATED TO THEPANDEMIC IMPACTING THE GLOBALSUPPLY CHAIN.CONTAINER SHIPS ARE CLOGGING UPPORTS, WAITING TO BE UNLOADED,HOLDING EVERYTHING FROM TOYS TOJAVED IQBAL'S PHONE CES.AS"WHEN THEY DON'T FIND THEPRODUCT, I MEAN IT WAS HURTINGOUR BUSINESS AND OURREPUTATION."IQBAL SAYS YOUR BEST CHOICE THISLIHODAY SEASON IS TO SHOPLOCALLY.WITH AN INCREASE IN DELAYEDSHIPPING, HE SAYS HE IS WORRIEDABOUT ONLINE ORDERS."IF YOU DEPEND ON THE SHIPMENT,YOU MIGHT MISS THE CHANCE TO GETTHE GIFTS FOR YOUR LOVED ONES,SO PLEASE COME HERE AND YOU CANBUY THEM RIGHT AWAY, IT'S CALLEDEARLY SHOPPING, DO NOT WAIT FORTHE LAST HOUR."WITH A LOW AMOUNT OF INVENTORY,IQBAL HAS RAISED HIS PRICES.HE PREDICTS THIS HOLIDAY SEASONWILL BE HIS MOST SUCCESSFUL YET.IQBAL SAYS HIS SUPPLIERSARE TELLING HIM-- THE DELAYS AREONLY GOING TO GET WORSE.HE IS ENCOURAGING EVERYONETO GET THEIR HOLIDAY SHOPPINGDONE SOONER RATHER THAN LATER TOBE SURE YOU FIND THE GIFTS YOUWANT.ABEL GARCIA 13 ACTION NEWS