Husband of Brit detained in Iran goes on hunger strike again

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been imprisoned in Iran for five years and counting, has gone on hunger strike for the second time.

Sat outside the Foreign Office, he says he has "completely" lost faith in the government's approach to having his wife freed.

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn