Bumper2Bumpertv has a look at Jeep’s first effort in that segment.

One of area of the mobility industry moving toward electrification is off road vehicles.

JEEP 4XE, A PLUG IN THAT CAN GO OFF ROAD!

THIS IS WHERE THE CHILDREN PLAY... (NAT SOT) AND THIS IS WHERE JEEPS PLAY TO DIRTY.

SO, WHAT YOU MIGHT SAY.

ISN’T THAT IS WHAT THE WRANGLER IS DESIGNED TO DO?

BUT THIS WRANGLER IS DIFFERENT, ABLE TO MANEUVER OFF ROAD USING NOTHING BUT ELECTRICITY.

THE 4XE IS A PLUG IN HYBRID PLATFORM WHICH HAS A FULL ELECTRIC RANGE OF 21 MILES.

FOR MANY OFF ROADERS THAT IS ENOUGH TO POWER THEM TO A DESTINATION.

THIS UNIT IS POWERED BY A TURBOCHARGED 2.0 LIER INLINE FOUR CYLINDER ENGINE AND A 17.3 KwH LITHIUM-ION BATTERY.

COMBINED OUTPUT IS 375 HORSEPOWER AND 470 POUND FEET OF TORQUE.

MORE THAN ENOUGH POWER FOR EXTREME TERRAINS.

IT IS CONFIGURED IN A WAY TO OFFER A DRIVER MULTIPLE OPTIONS TO USE THE TECHNOLOGY.

IF WE FOUND ANY SHORT COMING WITH THE SET UP IS THAT IT IS ONLY CAPABLE OF LEVEL TWO CHARGING INSTEAD OF LEVEL THREE DC FAST CHARGING WHICH BUILDS UP POWER QUICKER.

FROM THE DRIVER’S POSITION THERE ARE A FEW INDICATIONS THAT THIS JEEP IS DIFFERENT FROM WHAT YOU MIGHT EXPECT.

OUR TEST VEHICLE CAME WITH AN 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, NO CVT HERE.

OF COURSE, THE PROVEN JEEP 4 WHEEL DRIVE SET UP IS AN IMPORTANT PART OF THE PACKAGE.

FOR THE DRIVER WHO WANTS TO MODIFY THE UNIT, AUXILLIARY SWITCH POSITIONS ARE BUILT IN TO THE CENTER CONSOLE.

WE FOUND THE SUSPENSION DESIGNED FOR ROCK CRAWLING AND OFF ROADING WAS SURPRISINGLY COMFORTABLE ON PAVEMENT AND DIDN’T TRANSMIT THE EXPECTED HARSHNESS THROUGH TO THE PASSENGER CABIN.

THE TEST VEHICLE WAS THE RUBICON MODEL WITH THE EXPECTED LEVEL OF CREATURE COMFORTS LIKE HIGH END SEATING.

IT IS ORTH NOTING THAT THE FORMER CHRYSLER CORPORATION HAD BEEN RELUCTANT TO EMBRACE ELECTRIFICATION, NOW WORKING UNDER THE STELLANTIS GROUP UMBRELLA, THE BRAND IS DEVELOPING MORE THAN ONE PLATFORM TO OPERATE ON ALTERNATE FUEL SOURCES.

IT WILL BE WORTH WATCHING TO SEE HOW FAR THE COMPANY WILL GO TO CATCH UP WITH THE REST OF THE INDUSTRY THAT HAS ALREADY MADE A COMMITMENT TO MAKING THE CHANGE.

I’M GREG MORRISON.