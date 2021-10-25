Rain showers Monday

Monday Morning Forecast October 25, 2021
WXMI - Scripps
Cloudy, Breezy, Cool, Showers
Well, good monday.
Everyonkind of wet day ahead of utime out the day for you hwill see some showers thisdo look to be the lightestMontana.
So notice Libby,few scattered showers thissome dry conditions this aa little sunshine peekingSouthwest Montana as we goso quickly timing out yourrain during the morning anas we get later on into yoevening.
Same setup for Mirain during the morning, bshowers during the afternofor your monday Southwestthe best chance to see thointo the afternoon.
Therethough once again during ohigh temperatures today, u
Cloudy, Breezy, Cool, Showers
A partly cloudy, cool night tonight, perfect for high school football. Overnight lows in the upper 40s. Sunny Saturday and Sunday,..