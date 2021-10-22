Nice weekend, showers Monday

A partly cloudy, cool night tonight, perfect for high school football.
Overnight lows in the upper 40s.
Sunny Saturday and Sunday, highs of 73 to 76.
A chance for showers on Monday afternoon.
A partly cloudy, cool night tonight, perfect for high school football.
Overnight lows in the upper 40s.
Sunny Saturday and Sunday, highs of 73 to 76.
A chance for showers on Monday afternoon.
Cloudy this evening for the Upstate with just an Isolated shower will fall here and there into the overnight hours, with low..
It will be an unsettled weekend with some showers around the region